Dolly Parton Musical to Open in Nashville July 18, Broadway Run Set for 2026

Dolly Parton is stepping into the world of musical theater with the highly anticipated debut of Dolly: An Official Musical, set to premiere in Nashville on August 8. At 79, the country icon is bringing her remarkable life story to the stage, blending her beloved hits with original songs she's written specifically for the production. The show is expected to transfer to Broadway in 2026.

"I have a lot of mixed emotions about the whole thing. It was very emotional, you know, just to watch the whole thing," Parton told PEOPLE candidly. "When it started, I'd cry some, and then I'd laugh some, and I think, 'Oh, my Lord, why did I do that?' Or just, 'How did I ever have the time to do all that?' So you have a lot of mixed emotions and have thoughts about every part of it."

The musical will trace Parton's journey through three different actresses representing various stages of her life, creating a layered narrative that avoids strict chronology in favor of weaving pivotal memories and milestones together. Parton, who has been working on the show for years, has overseen casting and contributed a slate of original songs to complement her iconic catalog.

"I wrote a lot of the original songs, in addition to the fact that we will be using the hit songs that people know, telling the stories and the timeline and when they're recorded," she said. "But actually, I've been working on it for years, and it does feel good to finally have it almost here."

With daily rehearsals running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — mirroring the hours in her hit "9 to 5" — Parton noted the complexity of the production. "That's why it's so hard to put a show together," she explained with a laugh. "You can't just tell it like it is... I never knew so many things were involved in putting a Broadway show together. But I'm excited about it, and I'm anxious to see it myself."