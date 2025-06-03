Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrate Father’s Day with The Las Vegas Aviators

It’s time to take dad out to the ball game! The perfect way to celebrate your father figure is with a trip to the Las Vegas Ballpark. The Las Vegas…

Taya Williams
Father's Day

It's time to take dad out to the ball game!

The perfect way to celebrate your father figure is with a trip to the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Aviators are more than just a baseball team to our city! Their community nights and local involvement makes the team a well-loved asset to the locals. There's truly nothing better than spending an afternoon with your family while watching an Aviators game.

Well, Coyote Country wants to YOU to enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Join Shawn as he celebrates Father's Day with his family at The Aviators Game on Sunday, June 15th!

For more information about tickets and more, click here.

LISTEN TO WIN

Listen to Shawn Stevens for the Lunchtime keyword, and text it to 702-405-1079 for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to The Las Vegas Aviators Game for Sunday, June 15th! But that's not all, one lucky dad will be selected for a chance to throw the first pitch, play catch on the field, and receive an Aviators swag bag!

We hope to see you there!

  • Dates of Contest: 6/2 - 6/6
  • How winners are selected: text to win
  • When the winner is selected: 10am - 3pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: four (4) tickets to Aviators on 6/15/2025
  • Prize value: $100
  • Prize provided by: Aviators Las Vegas
Father's Day
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Lainey Wilson
ContestsWin Tickets to Lainey WilsonTaya Williams
Do It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!
ContestsDo It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
The Andie Summers Show WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENNY CHESNEY LIVE AT THE SPHERE!
ContestsThe Andie Summers Show WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENNY CHESNEY LIVE AT THE SPHERE!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect