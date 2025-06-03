Celebrate Father’s Day with The Las Vegas Aviators

It's time to take dad out to the ball game!

The perfect way to celebrate your father figure is with a trip to the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Aviators are more than just a baseball team to our city! Their community nights and local involvement makes the team a well-loved asset to the locals. There's truly nothing better than spending an afternoon with your family while watching an Aviators game.

Well, Coyote Country wants to YOU to enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Join Shawn as he celebrates Father's Day with his family at The Aviators Game on Sunday, June 15th!

LISTEN TO WIN

Listen to Shawn Stevens for the Lunchtime keyword, and text it to 702-405-1079 for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to The Las Vegas Aviators Game for Sunday, June 15th! But that's not all, one lucky dad will be selected for a chance to throw the first pitch, play catch on the field, and receive an Aviators swag bag!

We hope to see you there!