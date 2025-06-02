Nevada’s Best Place to See Scenic Views

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

Most Beautiful Places in America

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to Nevada. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest. This spot, they say, is "one of the easiest day trips from Las Vegas," which makes it an extra great pick: the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. "The hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, and scenic drives you'll find here are a pretty amazing contrast to the gaming, buffet feasts, and pool parties that define a typical" Las Vegas getaway. They add that visitors will need a timed reservation to drive on the route from Oct. 1 through May 31.