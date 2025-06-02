Morgan Wallen’s London Show Gets 300,000 Ticket Requests for 3,000-Seat Venue

Morgan Wallen gave an incredible and emotional performance in the Roundhouse, London, on May 28 to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem. Just 3,000 tickets were available for the show, with over 300,000 fans signing up for a chance to attend, which indicates how great Wallen is becoming on his overseas tour.

Wallen kicked things off with the title track of the album, setting a stripped-back tone with only a stool and some candles. The intimacy of the moment allowed his vocals to take center stage, with particularly emotional highlight performances of the fan favorites "Cover Me Up" and "Sand in My Boots."

Throughout the evening, Wallen expressed deep gratitude to his UK audience, who helped I'm the Problem debut at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart — his first ever in the region. "We've been trying to make a connection with you guys...This is by no means a measure of all successes, but I think it says a lot...whenever I dropped One Thing At A Time, it debuted at No. 40 over here — and I just dropped I'm the Problem, and thanks to you, guys it debuted at No. 1. I really appreciate every single one of y'all, man," he said.

The setlist included new songs "Kick Myself," "20 Cigarettes," and "Kiss Her In Front Of You," which resonated deeply with the crowd. Wallen also performed "Eyes Are Closed," noting it's his son Indigo's favorite, and debuted "Superman," a deeply personal track written for his son. "I've been trying for pretty much ever since my little boy was born to write a song that was good enough to dedicate to him. I don't know. I probably wrote 30 songs that I didn't think were good enough, so we scrapped them all," he explained.