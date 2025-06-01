This Day in Country History: June 1

June 1 saw lots of fun country music festivals, some interesting milestones, and notable performances that helped influence the country music industry. This day also saw the passing of two legends who had a huge impact on the genre and other country music stars.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From George Strait to Cassadee Pope, this day has hosted several milestones:

2013: On June 1, the legendary country singer George Strait, known for "All My Ex's Live in Texas," performed one of his last concerts. While Strait still makes music, he decided to stop playing live, and his show at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, wrapped up the first leg of his farewell tour.

Cultural Milestones

Women country music artists have always been strong in the industry, writing and singing songs that influenced culture and paved the way for future and aspiring women country music performers and songwriters:

1981: Prolific songwriter and country/folk singer Brandi Carlile was born on June 1 in Ravensdale, Washington. Carlile is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artist, and her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You was nominated for Best Americana Album.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 1 has hosted lots of country music festivals, including:

2024: At the high-energy Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, headliners included Cody Johnson, Billy Currington, Peytan Porter, and Priscilla Block.

Industry Changes and Challenges

When musical legends die, the industry mourns their passing:

2020: Famous guitarist Jimmy Capps died on June 1. Capps was a prolific studio guitarist, a member of the Grand Ole Opry house band, and inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

