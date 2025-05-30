Zac Brown Goes Public with Kendra Scott at 2025 AMAs During Legal Drama

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards, a major milestone for the couple, who are rumored to have been dating for several months. The couple was said to be introduced by a mutual friend. "They were set up by a mutual friend and are totally in love," a source confirmed. "They are head over heels and have become inseparable."

Although neither Brown nor Scott addressed the media directly during the event, both shared photos on Instagram, celebrating their evening together. "What an unforgettable night at the @amas! We danced, we laughed, and seeing Zac honored with the inaugural Veteran's Voice Award was the highlight of it all," Scott wrote. "@zacbrown, I'm so incredibly proud of you — of your heart, your service, and the man you are. You couldn't deserve this more."

Brown, who is known for her work with military families and organizations like Hope for the Warriors and Camp Southern Ground, was especially grateful for the award and, more generally, for a bigger understanding of the sacrifices veterans make.

While their affectionate appearance at the AMAs captured public admiration, Brown's ongoing legal tensions with ex-wife Kelly Yazdi remain a source of scrutiny. The former couple announced their split with a statement requesting privacy, yet the divorce has become increasingly contentious.

Yazdi has since asserted her right to free speech, particularly through her art. "No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers," she captioned a May 19 TikTok video, "may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce."