Zac Brown Gets First Veterans Voice Award at AMAs for Supporting the Military

Zac Brown, a country music icon, was given the inaugural Veterans Voice Award at the American Music Awards on Memorial Day, 2025. It was presented during the live broadcast and recognized Brown for advocating for and supporting the veteran community, as well as raising national awareness of the needs of that community.

Brown accepted the honor in collaboration with the Easy Day Foundation, which partnered with the AMAs to spotlight the experiences of active-duty service members and veterans during Military Appreciation Month. The show featured moving performances and testimonials from those who have served, with proceeds directed toward veteran-centered initiatives.

"This award means a lot to me because of the awareness that it's going to create for our veterans programs," Brown explained to Fox News Digital. "The more people that are aware of how deserving that these incredible people are, the more help that we can bring to them."

Brown is the founder of Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, Georgia, a nonprofit that offers 34 weeks of veteran programming annually. Its Warrior Song program uses songwriting as therapy for veterans dealing with trauma and reintegration challenges. The camp also provides transitional and family-focused support to those navigating life after service, including PTSD care and reintegration tools.

"It's important that Americans pause on Memorial Day because a lot of people have fought and died and suffered for our freedom, and I'm grateful that the American Music Awards and Easy Day Foundation are making a point of recognizing this during Monday's event," he said.

The Easy Day Foundation, co-founded by Frank Fertitta IV and Landon Gyulay, complements these efforts by offering mental health resources, job training, and family support services for veterans nationwide.

Brown, known for honoring veterans at his concerts by meeting with them before performances and acknowledging their service on stage, emphasized that these sacrifices preserve the American dream. "Everyone can create a fulfilling life regardless of their background," he noted.