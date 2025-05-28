The Andie Summers Show WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENNY CHESNEY LIVE AT THE SPHERE!

The Andie Summers Show is turning up the heat this summer with an EPIC giveaway that'll have you singing “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” all the way to the Sphere!

We're giving ONE lucky listener a pair of tickets to see the one and only Kenny Chesney live at the incredible Sphere in Las Vegas on June 21, 2025 — and it could be YOU!

HOW TO ENTER:

It’s easy — and super fun!

Listen to 107.9 Coyote Country from Monday, June 2 to Friday, June 6 at:

6:00 AM

7:00 AM

8:00 AM

9:00 AM

We'll announce a special Keyword during each of those hours. When you hear it, head back over here, plug it into the contest entry form below, and you’re entered.

You’ve only got 25 minutes after each Keyword is announced to submit your entry — so don’t wait!

One Keyword = One Entry. The more you listen, the more chances you have to win!