Chris Janson Drops Memorial Day Tribute Song With Military Leaders

Chris Janson's new song, "This Flag," which premiered on Memorial Day 2025, is bringing back patriotic pride for America. The country star, who has proud, high-energy performances and honest, heartfelt lyrics, said the song was a salute to the military heroes of America, especially those who never made it back.

“I have had the honor of working with several veteran organizations and love supporting our troops. I wrote this song inspired by the work they have done and do to protect the flag and our freedom,” he explained. “My hope is that this song brings more awareness, pride, and patriotism to our youngest generation out there. Respecting and standing for the flag, the National Anthem, and showing the utmost respect for the men and women who serve our great country, America.”

Released alongside an official music video, “This Flag” features powerful imagery and voiceovers from decorated figures, including Navy SEAL DJ Shipley and U.S. Army veteran Pete Hegseth, who currently serves as a FOX News contributor and was previously considered for Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The song references defining moments in American history, from George Washington's bold crossing of the Delaware River to the brutal winter of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Janson co-wrote the song with Josh Phillips, Mitch Oglesby, and Bobby Pinson, aiming to create a reminder of what the flag represents: freedom, sacrifice, and resilience. “It's been disrespected and burned,” Janson sings, “but it's still flying.”