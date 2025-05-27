Locals Night
In partnership with
Gilley’s
Attention Las Vegas! Looking for a place to eat, drink, and dance? Join Shawn Stevens for Locals Night and head over to Gilley’s Las Vegas located inside Treasure Island. Don’t forget to join 107.9 Coyote Country for line dancing and country music every Monday night!
So, come down to Gilley’s Las Vegas and experience the ultimate country western experience! For more information, click HERE. Gilley’s Las Vegas, where country meets the strip.