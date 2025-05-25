This Day in Country History: May 25

What a day May 25 was in country music history. Carrie Underwood won season four of American Idol in 2005, and on the same day in 2011, Scotty McCreery won season 10 of this talent show. Record-breaking concerts, patriotic music festivals, and a fun marriage proposal also occurred on May 25.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From wins on American Idol that launched the careers of two great country music artists to a VIP party, May 25 had some big milestones.

2005: Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of the TV show American Idol. This victory launched her career with multiple No. 1 hits, including her first record, “Inside Your Heaven,” and the album Some Hearts, which hit the Top Country Albums Chart and was No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

2011: Also on May 25, country star Scotty McCreery won season 10 of American Idol. The same year, McCreery released his debut album Clear as Day, which became a top seller.

2021: Country music diva Miranda Lambert threw a lavish party at her Nashville bar and restaurant, Casa Rosa. Performers included Darius Rucker and the Pistol Annies.

Cultural Milestones

Festivals and big headliners dominated May 25, including:

2019: Country music sensation Eric Church had a record-breaking concert at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, performing 37 songs to a crowd of 56,521 thrilled fans. This was his first big-stage headliner, as part of his Double Down tour supporting his new album, Desperate Man.

2024: At the Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia, headliners were HARDY, Ella Langley, and John Morgan. This Memorial Day weekend festival celebrates the United States Armed Forces and promotes patriotism through music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These were a couple of notable performances and festivals for May 25:

2021: Before the first pitch of an MLB game, the country band Oak Ridge Boys sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

2024: The fun DelFest music festival in Cumberland, Maryland, included Lukas Nelson, The Travelin' McCourys, Shinyribs, and Leftover Salmon.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With proposals, deaths, and changes of retail store ownership, May 25 had some interesting moments, including:

2005: Super country music star Garth Brooks proposed to Trisha Yearwood in front of 7,000 fans at the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, and she said yes. Called Legends in Bronze, the event included 10 life-like bronze statues of legendary country music artists.

2016: Miranda Lambert closed her boutique store, the Pink Pistol, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The next day, her ex-husband and native of the city, Blake Shelton, purchased it. Lambert decided to relocate the store to her hometown of Lindale, Texas, after splitting with Shelton.

2020: Bucky Dexter, the legendary steel guitar player, died at his home in Sanibel Island, Florida, at the age of 65. He was best known for his GRAMMY Award-winning album, Time Out of Mind, and had played with Steve Earle, Bob Dylan, and Kacey Musgraves.