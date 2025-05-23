Riley Green Ditches Signature Mustache After ACM Awards Success

Riley Green stunned fans this week by revealing a clean-shaven look and parting ways with his now-iconic mustache. The country star posted a selfie to Instagram on May 20, wearing a backward cap and a blue button-down shirt with the caption, "Never let em know your next move," and the hashtag #shegone — a clear nod to his missing facial hair. Immediate and mixed reactions came with the photo as fans began to come to terms with losing something that had become a permanent fixture in Green's rugged look.



His mustache, lovingly known as "The Conquistador," developed a cult following, especially amongst female fans, in the last year. Ella Langley, who teamed up with Green on the hit duet "You Look Like You Love Me," had publicly encouraged him to keep the look for their music video, noting its importance to his persona. "I told Riley that he could not shave his mustache off, at least for the music video," she shared, noting that she wanted the video to look like "an old Western.



The decision to shave has ignited rumors of tension between the two, especially following their joint performance at Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival. In response to the uproar, Green jokingly said at a press conference, "I will tell you, everyone's excited about Riley's mustache, you can thank me for Riley's mustache, other than God, I guess, and his parents."