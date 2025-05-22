Beer Company Kicks Off Treasure Hunt with Special Cans Offering VIP Concert Tickets

Outlaw Light Beer has officially begun its limited-edition promotional campaign of HARDY Can with country music star HARDY on this growing campaign available across the country. The campaign kicked off in early May 2025 and runs until September for fans to discover special cans in Outlaw beer cases for the chance to win prize packs.

The campaign celebrates the release of HARDY's new EP, COUNTRY!, which debuted on May 2. Hidden throughout participating retailers across the country, these uniquely marked cans offer fans the thrill of a golden-ticket-style hunt. Grand prizes include two packages of four VIP tickets to any HARDY concert on the JIM BOB World Tour, allowing winners to select their preferred location. Additional prizes include 25 branded Kanga coolers, 150 Outlaw x HARDY JIM BOB promo t-shirts, and 500 limited-edition posters.

“Outlaw Light is built for moments like this — loud, unexpected, and made for real fans,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO of Outlaw & Tivoli Brewing Co. “Our partnership with HARDY continues to break new ground, and this limited-edition can drop is all about giving fans something to talk about — and toast to — all summer.”

HARDY echoed that sentiment, stating, “Outlaw's been riding with me since the beginning, and these limited-edition cans are just another way we're showing love to the fans. I'm stoked for folks to crack open a cold one, find a HARDY can and maybe even score some VIP tickets to the JIM BOB World Tour. It's our way of bringing the party straight to your cooler.”