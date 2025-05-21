Vegas Loop Adds Encore Station, Plans 68-Mile Network Expansion

The Boring Company is quickly moving forward with the expansion of the Vegas Loop, which aims to revolutionize transportation in Las Vegas with a system of subterranean tunnels serviced by Tesla vehicles. The latest development is the opening of the Encore station connector, allowing transport from the Las Vegas Convention Center to resorts that are nearby in less than a minute.. This development marks a major step forward in the Loop's growing footprint.

With construction processes and regulations now more streamlined, especially concerning fire safety, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the progress has become significantly more efficient. Steve Hill noted that the expansion of the Vegas Loop has led to more streamlined construction and operational processes, enabling quicker and more efficient development.

The Boring Company also works on the University Center Loop, connecting stations near UNLV. The first tunnel in this section is expected to reach the convention center within two months. Permit applications have been filed to extend tunnels from Encore to a nearby Wynn-owned parcel and ultimately to Caesars Palace, with construction costs projected at $600,000.

Six Boring machines are currently available, three of which are in operation across Las Vegas. The company is also developing autonomous digging machines to speed up tunnel construction further.

Future expansion plans include a Tropicana Loop, which will connect high-traffic areas such as the MGM Grand, T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, and the Athletics' forthcoming ballpark. When complete, the Vegas Loop will span 68 miles and feature 104 stations, offering a seamless and efficient transportation alternative in the city.