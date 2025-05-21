Morgan Wallen Sets Massive 19-Stadium North American Tour for 2025

Morgan Wallen has officially announced his return to the stage with the I'm The Problem Tour, launching June 20 in Houston and running through September 13 with 19 stadium shows across North America. The tour will support his latest album, I'm The Problem, and open with a headlining slot at the Sand in My Boots music festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

“We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at a Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” reflects Wallen. “As I've been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I'm The Problem Tour. See y'all there.”

Fans can expect high-energy performances lasting up to four hours, complete with immersive stage production, new tracks like “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” and fan-favorites such as “Whiskey Glasses” and “Last Night.” The tour also boasts special guest appearances by Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets are available now through CapitalCityTickets.com, where fans can use promo code CITY10 for an additional discount. The tickets are general admission, reserved seating, or special VIP packages with enhanced access and merchandise. Prices may be lower closer to the show date, especially in the last 72 hours, so fans need to compare prices and act quickly when available.