Elisabeth Moss on Finally Featuring a Taylor Swift on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: ‘It’s Such an Honor’

In the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, a long-awaited dream of Elisabeth Moss came true. Taylor Swift's re-recorded anthem, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” played while June Osborn (Moss) led an uprising, highlighting the show’s themes of resistance and empowerment. May we say that the choice of song for that specific scene is just “chef’s kiss.”

What is The Handmaid’s Tale About?

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian TV series based on the 1985 novel of the same name. The plot follows Osborne, a “Handmaid,” as she lives her life after the Second American Civil War and a totalitarian society subjects her and other fertile women to childbearing slavery.

The series premiered on April 26, 2017, with the sixth season being its final one.

Elisabeth Moss: “It’s Such an Honor”

Aside from playing the lead character, Moss is also the executive producer of the award-winning show. In an interview with Billboard, she said that a Swift song in the show has been a long time coming: “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show, and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.”

She added, “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

Moss gave the credit to editor Wendy Hallam Martin for the awesome score: “I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!”

Martin said, “In trying many songs for this specific moment in our series and knowing how much Lizzie wanted a strong female voice and message, Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally.” She also described the scene with their main character saying, “Look what you made me do” and that “the song couldn’t have been more on point.”