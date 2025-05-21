Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Elisabeth Moss on Finally Featuring a Taylor Swift on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: ‘It’s Such an Honor’

In the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, a long-awaited dream of Elisabeth Moss came true. Taylor Swift’s re-recorded anthem, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” played while…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's season 6 premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale" wearing an all-black ensemble
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, a long-awaited dream of Elisabeth Moss came true. Taylor Swift's re-recorded anthem, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” played while June Osborn (Moss) led an uprising, highlighting the show’s themes of resistance and empowerment. May we say that the choice of song for that specific scene is just “chef’s kiss.” 

What is The Handmaid’s Tale About? 

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian TV series based on the 1985 novel of the same name. The plot follows Osborne, a “Handmaid,” as she lives her life after the Second American Civil War and a totalitarian society subjects her and other fertile women to childbearing slavery. 

The series premiered on April 26, 2017, with the sixth season being its final one. 

Elisabeth Moss: “It’s Such an Honor” 

Aside from playing the lead character, Moss is also the executive producer of the award-winning show. In an interview with Billboard, she said that a Swift song in the show has been a long time coming: “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show, and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.” 

She added, “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.” 

Moss gave the credit to editor Wendy Hallam Martin for the awesome score: “I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!” 

Martin said, “In trying many songs for this specific moment in our series and knowing how much Lizzie wanted a strong female voice and message, Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally.” She also described the scene with their main character saying, “Look what you made me do” and that “the song couldn’t have been more on point.” 

Watch The Handmaid’s Tale now streaming on Hulu. 

Elisabeth MossTaylor Swift
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
UNLV Research Reveals Asian American Performers Who Made Las Vegas Entertainment What It Is Today
EntertainmentUNLV Research Reveals Asian American Performers Who Made Las Vegas Entertainment What It Is TodayJennifer Eggleston
Michelle Williams Remembers Heath Ledger: ‘Thank God There’s Matilda’
EntertainmentMichelle Williams Remembers Heath Ledger: ‘Thank God There’s Matilda’
Tom Cruise On When He Will Retire: ‘I’m Going to Make Movies Into My 80s’
EntertainmentTom Cruise On When He Will Retire: ‘I’m Going to Make Movies Into My 80s’
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect