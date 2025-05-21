Eli Young Band Reveals 13-Track Album, Kicks Off 55-City Tour June 7

Eli Young Band is starting a new chapter today with its new album Strange Hours, out August 1. The album marks a return to its independent origins with the songwriting and music all recorded in Denton, Texas, where the band began its journey over twenty years ago.

"This is a full circle moment for us. Going back home to Denton, Texas to record the album that is our first independent release in years," shares lead vocalist, Mike Eli. "It was just us in the studio with our producers and a couple of old friends making music that we love! These songs are special to us, and this record is the start of a whole new chapter for EYB! "

The album will feature 13 tracks, all co-written by band members and produced by Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes, showcasing Eli Young Band's signature country-rock sound. It will also include several selections from their recent EP, emphasizing the group's dynamic live-band energy and Eli's distinctive vocals.

The band will launch the Strange Hours Tour on June 7 in Cambridge, Idaho, to support the album. The 55-date run will hit major cities across the country before concluding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fans can expect performances of longtime favorites like "Crazy Girl" and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" alongside brand-new material.

Key stops include appearances in Chicago, Illinois, and a series of home-state performances across Texas. The tour highlights the band's ongoing connection to its roots and loyal fan base, which it has built over a 25-year career.