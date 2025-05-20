Voice Winner Bryce Leatherwood Drops First Album, Plans NBC Comeback

Bryce Leatherwood is officially making waves in the country music scene with his debut self-titled album, released May 16. The 22-year-old Georgia native, known for winning Season 22 of The Voice, draws influences from country, blues, bluegrass, rock, and modern pop styles on the 15-track project, produced by Will Bundy. With standout tracks like “In Lieu of Flowers,” “What If She Does,” “Shenandoah,” and “The One My Daddy Found,” Leatherwood showcases the range of his vocal talent and deep respect for country roots.

“I've been chasing this dream ever since the eighth grade when my daddy handed over his much-loved Conway Twitty Greatest Hits CD,” shared Leatherwood. “To finally have my very own album out in the world, I am just over the moon and so excited for fans to hear it. I hope people listen to it and walk away feeling like country music is alive and well!”

Leatherwood co-wrote three tracks on the album and revealed that some of the best songs came together in under 90 minutes, giving the project a natural, honest feel. While several tracks, such as “Where The Bar Is” and “God Made,” lean toward Bro-Country themes, others dig deeper with emotional introspection. “I still need to introduce myself, but at the same time, I want to put out the best songs possible. I want people to go like, once they're done listening, holy sh—, that's a country record,” he said.

Leatherwood celebrated the album's release with an “In Lieu of Flowers” performance on NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends, where he received support from former coach Blake Shelton.