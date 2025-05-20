Tucker Wetmore’s ‘What Not To’ Breaks 2025 Country Record on Billboard Charts

Backstage Country
Tucker Wetmore is making a powerful entrance into the country music spotlight with the release of his debut album, What Not To, which debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's all-genre 200 Albums chart — the highest debut for a new country artist in 2025. The project blends introspective songwriting with radio-ready anthems, including the viral hit “Brunette,” fan-favorite “Drinkin' Boots,” and the deeply personal title track, which explores themes of struggle and personal growth.

Speaking about the title song, Wetmore shared, “It's a thing a lot more people go through or went through. When I think of why I started playing music 10, 15 years ago, it made me feel something. It saved me, it helped me, it was my therapy. This is one of those songs that could be that for somebody else.”

He is becoming increasingly influential, having been nominated for ACM's New Male Artist of the Year, recently performed exceptionally well at the Stagecoach festival, and having the album's lead single, "3,2,1," released on April 25. It has peaked at the Billboard Hot 100, already making an impact with a gripping music video, built around themes of lost love. What Not To has been heralded as a "definitive" debut and garnered rave reviews, with Billboard saying it is "primed to be a star-maker," reflecting both Wetmore's voice and his exceptional storytelling ability.

Wetmore has been featured on Billboard's artist-to-watch list. His last collaboration, "Small Town Girls," with Thomas Rhett definitely opened up a whole new level to his reach and solidified his abilities. Then his debut on late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and his performance of "Bad Luck Looks Good On Me" represented a huge advancement in his career.

Wetmore is also gearing up for a sold-out headlining performance at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on May 21, 2025, and will join Thomas Rhett this summer for 33 dates on the Better in Boots Tour 2025. He recently concluded the U.S. leg of his successful Waves on a Sunset Tour.

