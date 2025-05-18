This Day in Country History: May 18

May 18 saw the passing of country music legend Bobby Thompson. Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood were on the list of the World's Most Beautiful People, and many songs received certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. On May 18, 2019, Travis Tritt was involved in an auto accident — luckily, he was uninjured.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Taylor Swift's name has popped up a lot on May 18 over the years:

2010: Country stars Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift were featured on People's list of the World's Most Beautiful People. Today, both Swift and Underwood are major influences in the country music world.

Megastar Taylor Swift received a Gold certification from the RIAA for her song "New Romantics" under the Big Machine Records label. 2020: Country music group Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, received a Platinum certification for their song "What If I Never Get Over You." This group is one of the best-selling artists in this genre, known for blending classic country sounds with emotional ballads.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 18 saw big-name artists winning the Academy of Country Music Awards and a famous American Idol star opening an NBA game:

2008: Miranda Lambert won Album of the Year for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Kenny Chesney won Entertainer of the Year, and Carrie Underwood won Top Female Vocalist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to accidents, May 18 has brought about many changes and challenges for the country music industry:

2005: Bluegrass musician Bobby Thompson died on this day. He was a member of Jim & Jesse's Virginia Boys and a cast member of the TV show "Hee Haw." He worked with other country greats such as Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Willie Nelson.

2019: Country singer Travis Tritt's tour bus was sideswiped near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. No one from Tritt's band was injured, but two people in the other vehicles died.