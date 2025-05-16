Morgan Wallen Puts Out 37-Track Album ‘I’m the Problem’ with Eric Church, Tate McRae Features

Morgan Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, releases today, and it lines up perfectly with the start of his first Sand in My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The three-part album has 37 tracks and features Tate McRae, Eric Church, HARDY, and Post Malone, proving that Wallen can cross genres.

Wallen celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 13 by hosting listening parties at his Nashville bar, offering fans an exclusive preview of the album. Reflecting on the album's creation, he shared, "A lot of the concepts and things we said were a little more difficult with this album," Wallen says of the writing and refining process. "We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles. And I feel like we did that. I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I haven't said in this record, which I'm really, really proud of."

Among the standout tracks is "What I Want," marking Wallen's first collaboration with a female artist, Tate McRae. The duet has been highly anticipated, as both artists have expressed admiration for each other's work over the past couple of years. Although the song wasn't initially written with McRae in mind, Wallen praised her performance, noting she excelled even while singing in a male key. He commented.

"It seems just like one of those songs that's a no-brainer. She was an absolute pleasure to work with on the feature. She did everything very timely," he continued. "We didn't get to work on it in the studio together, but the song wasn't originally written for her in mind. It was written in a [male] key, technically, and she just absolutely crushed every single part of the song. I'm fired up for people to hear it!"

Another notable track is Wallen's reinterpretation of Keith Whitley's classic ballad, "Miami, My Amy." He transformed it into a contemporary 808-infused track, adding a playful narrative while retaining the original melody and iconic "Miami" howl. Wallen acknowledges that some may criticize this reinterpretation but believes it remains true to his sound and artistic vision.

The album also includes collaborations with Eric Church on "No. 3 and No. 7" and a duet with HARDY titled "Come Back As A Redneck," further showcasing Wallen's versatility and willingness to explore new musical partnerships.