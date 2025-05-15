Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Water Street Gets New Life: 151-Unit Watermark Complex Coming June 2025

Water Street in Henderson, Nevada, is being renewed by the pending arrival of the Watermark, a 151-unit apartment complex anticipated to open in mid-June of 2025. This development indicates new…

Jennifer Eggleston
HENDERSON, NV - JUNE 30: Custom homes are being built on hillsides at the MacDonald Highlands community on the southern end of Henderson, on June 30, 2005 in Henderson, Nevada. Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, was sixth on the U.S. Census Bureau's list, ranked by percentage gain, of fastest growing cities with at least 100,000 people according to data released by the bureau on June 30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Water Street in Henderson, Nevada, is being renewed by the pending arrival of the Watermark, a 151-unit apartment complex anticipated to open in mid-June of 2025. This development indicates new energy for reinvesting in the historic downtown exploratory corridor, a corridor that has seen renewed investment and interest in recent years.

Watermark broke ground in April 2021 but was put on hold for nearly two years before being restarted in February 2025. The delay came from the economic uncertainty and development issues, but the anticipation for the project has only intensified. Rentals are now available; interest is growing in the new apartments from people eager to move into a walkable, active neighborhood.

The complex will also include 32,000 square feet of retail space, further activating the street-level experience for residents and visitors. Of the new arrivals, Noah Dods took the plunge into our community, relocating to Idaho from Hawaii for the promise of cheap housing and a developing community. Water Street experienced revitalization with the America First Center, essentially a hockey and community complex, opened in November 2020. Since then, local residents have observed a shift.

"Oh, man, it used to be really dead down here," shared Stephanie Thomas, who lives just a few blocks off Water Street. "Now, signs of revitalization are everywhere you look, like a mural being hand-painted," she added. "It's great being able to walk down here. We walk down here every time there's a parade or an event," Thomas said. "There's a lot more energy down here... It is really, really nice to live close by."

Water Street, once the commercial heart of Henderson when the city was incorporated in 1953, experienced decades of decline. The pandemic further exacerbated the area's struggles, leaving many storefronts vacant. However, with new housing, retail, and cultural attractions, Henderson's downtown is reemerging as a destination for residents and businesses.

HendersonNewsPropertyReal Estate
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
indoor soccer field
Local NewsHenderson Breaks Ground on $70M Sports Complex, Creating 200 Jobs by 2026Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 8: A hat is left at a makeshift memorial during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Plans $45M Memorial to Remember Route 91 Shooting Victims by 2027Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Program Helps 276 Single Moms With Education, Child Care Support
Local NewsLas Vegas Program Helps 276 Single Moms With Education, Child Care SupportJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect