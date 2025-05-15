Water Street Gets New Life: 151-Unit Watermark Complex Coming June 2025

Water Street in Henderson, Nevada, is being renewed by the pending arrival of the Watermark, a 151-unit apartment complex anticipated to open in mid-June of 2025. This development indicates new energy for reinvesting in the historic downtown exploratory corridor, a corridor that has seen renewed investment and interest in recent years.

Watermark broke ground in April 2021 but was put on hold for nearly two years before being restarted in February 2025. The delay came from the economic uncertainty and development issues, but the anticipation for the project has only intensified. Rentals are now available; interest is growing in the new apartments from people eager to move into a walkable, active neighborhood.

The complex will also include 32,000 square feet of retail space, further activating the street-level experience for residents and visitors. Of the new arrivals, Noah Dods took the plunge into our community, relocating to Idaho from Hawaii for the promise of cheap housing and a developing community. Water Street experienced revitalization with the America First Center, essentially a hockey and community complex, opened in November 2020. Since then, local residents have observed a shift.

"Oh, man, it used to be really dead down here," shared Stephanie Thomas, who lives just a few blocks off Water Street. "Now, signs of revitalization are everywhere you look, like a mural being hand-painted," she added. "It's great being able to walk down here. We walk down here every time there's a parade or an event," Thomas said. "There's a lot more energy down here... It is really, really nice to live close by."