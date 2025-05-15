Henderson Breaks Ground on $70M Sports Complex, Creating 200 Jobs by 2026

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
The City of Henderson is set to break ground on the highly anticipated West Henderson Fieldhouse on May 21 at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at 3375 St. Rose Parkway, marking the start of a $70 million public-private project aimed at transforming the local recreation landscape.

The Henderson City Council approved the Fieldhouse in June 2024. It is being developed to provide a wide range of family-friendly entertainment options and spur economic growth in the region. The facility will be constructed on a parcel located directly behind Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

KemperSports, a leading sports facility management firm, is investing $10 million in the project. It will join the City of Henderson in a partnership that underscores both public and private commitment to the area's development. Once complete, the 160,000-square-foot facility will feature two floors of amenities, including multipurpose basketball courts, hybrid turf fields, and community rooms.

Additional entertainment offerings under consideration include bowling, laser tag, miniature golf, an arcade, a full-service restaurant, and a bar, making the Fieldhouse a year-round destination for all ages. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

According to city projections, the Fieldhouse will generate more than 200 permanent jobs and $10.7 million in annual wages. It is also anticipated to deliver $1.5 million in tax revenue annually and over $39 million in total economic output for the region. As part of the city's commitment to accessibility, Henderson residents will receive a 20% discount on Fieldhouse-hosted events and activities.

City officials and community leaders will join the groundbreaking ceremony, celebrating what they describe as a milestone in making Henderson a premier destination for recreation, community engagement, and economic vitality.

