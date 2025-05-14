Country Star Luke Combs’ Net Worth Hits $20 Million in 2025

Luke Combs continues to establish himself as one of the biggest stars in country music, and he does it while remaining genuine. The North Carolina-born singer made his debut in country music in 2016 with the single "Hurricane" and has continued to rise in popularity ever since.

Before signing with Sony Music Nashville in 2017, Combs self-released three EPs — The Way She Rides, Can I Get an Outlaw, and This One's for You — which laid the groundwork for his full-length debut. That debut, also titled This One's for You, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

He has since followed it with a string of chart-topping records, including This One's for You Too (2018), What You See Is What You Get (2019), and Gettin' Old (2023), each earning critical acclaim and Grammy nominations. His 2023 rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" became one of the year's biggest hits, spending 19 weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

"What an awesome way to end the ride for 'Fast Car,'" Combs told Billboard. "It has been so cool to see everyone enjoying this song over the past few months, whether it was people who were hearing the song for the first time or people [for whom] it brought back memories of Tracy's timeless recording."

Combs launched the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour early in 2024, taking fans all around the country. He headlined Stagecoach on April 27, 2025, where surprise guests Garth Brooks and the Backstreet Boys also joined him onstage for a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Combs' artistic philosophy remains rooted in emotional connection, telling The Boot: "My goal is to just connect with people through music ... My goal is to have people hear these songs and say, 'There are these moments in my life that sometimes I feel like I need to say something, and maybe I can't say it.' If I can help these people deal with their emotions, whether they be the good, the bad, or the ugly, then that, to me, is success."