Derek Stevens Set to Open Second Circa Casino in Downtown Las Vegas Symphony Park

Las Vegas is getting ready for a major change with the unveiling of the Circa 2 Casino & Resort project, built by casino developer Derek Stevens. Mayor Shelley Berkley revealed…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 27: Circa Resort &amp; Casino CEO Derek Stevens stands in front of the fully restored Vegas Vickie neon sign as he gets ready for the grand opening of Circa Resort &amp; Casino on October 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort &amp; Casino)

Las Vegas is getting ready for a major change with the unveiling of the Circa 2 Casino & Resort project, built by casino developer Derek Stevens. Mayor Shelley Berkley revealed Circa 2 during her first State of the City address on May 1, 2025. Circa 2 will be located at a 6.42-acre site on the northeast corner of Symphony Park, adjacent to the existing Circa Parking Garage, Garage Mahal.

The development is part of a broader initiative to revitalize Symphony Park, a 61-acre mixed-use district in downtown Las Vegas. Present-day landmarks in the region include the Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the Discovery Children's Museum. The envisioned future includes a new medical office building and the Las Vegas Museum of Art that Elaine Wynn and her team are planning, which should be completed by the end of 2028.

While the project may result in economic growth and encourage tourism, residents have had mixed reactions. Parris Golden, who lives in Symphony Park, raised fears about the change of the neighborhood, stating, "It would make me want to move; it would change the whole dynamic of the area. Ultimately, that would be a deciding factor."

PQ Holdings LLC last purchased the land designated for Circa 2 in July 2017 for $3.3 million and is currently zoned for planned development. As of now, specific details regarding the design and amenities of Circa 2 have not been disclosed. High expectations are appropriate, especially considering the original Circa Resort & Casino succeeded in creating an unbelievable two-story casino, three-story sportsbook, and six-tiered swimming pool area.

Mayor Berkley emphasized the significance of these developments last week during the State of the City Address, stating, "These projects, along with the new medical office building, plans for a new art museum envisioned by Elaine Wynn and her team, and a casino developed by Derek Stevens on the northeast corner of Symphony Park, are all in our future." As Las Vegas continues to evolve, integrating new entertainment venues and cultural institutions aims to enhance the city's appeal to residents and visitors alike.

