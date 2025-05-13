Country Star Trisha Yearwood Announces New Self-Written Album ‘The Mirror’ Coming in July

Trisha Yearwood is hitting a landmark in her music career with the announcement of a long-awaited album, The Mirror, which will be released on July 18. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Yearwood shared, "My first fully co-written and co-produced album, The Mirror, will be yours on July 18th. This is a new chapter for me and one I cannot wait to share with you, so two songs are dropping tomorrow to give you a taste of what's to come. I am so proud of this record and hope you love it as much as I loved creating it."

The announcement is accompanied by the release of two new singles, "Bringing the Angels" and "The Wall or the Way Over," which were made available last Sunday. "Bringing the Angels" is especially meaningful, as it was co-written with her sister, Beth Yearwood Bernard. The two have worked together before, such as with the Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection, and also used some of their late mother's artwork in other creative endeavors. Yearwood's label, Gwendolyn Records, is also named after their mother.

The Mirror represents a deeply personal artistic statement for Yearwood, who has spoken openly about overcoming self-doubt stemming from early discouragements during her Nashville beginnings. In a recent video, she again emphasized her commitment to writing and playing guitar, reaffirming her passion for creative growth.

To support the album, Yearwood has launched a promotional tour. Her next scheduled performance is at The Town Hall in New York City on May 15. Tour dates currently go through May 17, and more dates have been set up alongside the Nashville Symphony on Dec. 2 and 3.