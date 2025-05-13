Backstage Country
Clark County Sets 15 MPH Speed Cap, Helmet Rules for E-Bikes Starting May 21

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: An electric bike with a battery sits parked outside of a Bronx supermarket the day after a 5-alarm fire tore through a market that fire officials are blaming on a faulty lithium-ion battery on March 06, 2023 in New York City. While there were no fatalities in the blaze, numerous people were injured and it took approximately 200 firefighters to bring the fire under control. Fires from these batteries, which are increasingly used in scooters and bicycles, are increasing in number across the nation. The FDNY responded to dozens of such fires last year alone as the devices become popular for both work and recreation.
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On May 21, Clark County will implement new regulations governing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), scooters, and motorcycles in public spaces, following a unanimous vote by county commissioners. The ordinance introduces clear definitions and safety standards aimed at enhancing public safety and providing law enforcement with enforceable guidelines.

Key provisions of the ordinance include:

  • Unless otherwise designated, a maximum speed limit of 15 miles per hour for e-bikes and e-scooters in a county park.
  • Riders who are under 18 years old must wear a helmet.
  • Reckless behavior and stunts, wheelies, unsafe speeds, and other unsafe behaviors, such as riding too fast, are enforceable violations with fines in the range of $150 for first offenses and can go up to a $600 fine for repeat offenses.
  • E-bikes and e-scooters must be equipped with a bell or horn, front white light, rear red reflector or light, and functional brakes. Unless explicitly designated, motorcycles and all-terrain motorcycles, whether electric or otherwise, are prohibited in county parks, trails, or recreational facilities.
  • Financial responsibility is placed on parents or guardians for violations committed by minors under their supervision.

Commissioner Justin Jones emphasized the importance of clear guidelines for enforcement, stating, "One of the reasons why we are going down this pathway is for our law enforcement partners, particularly with our Clark County police, park police, and metro, who needed very clear guidelines so that they could enforce them."
The ordinance also reflects community input. An avid e-bike rider, James Zachman expressed concerns about the initial proposal to ban Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes from county parks. In response, the final ordinance permits these classes of e-bikes in parks, provided they adhere to the 15 mph speed limit. Zachman acknowledged the county's responsiveness, saying, "I'm glad that they took my comments into consideration. I can tell from reading what they've changed here that their staff definitely did some homework on it."
The county plans to install signage informing riders of the new regulations to promote awareness. Residents can report violations by calling 311 or submitting an online report. The complete ordinance and additional resources are available on the Clark County website.

Jennifer Eggleston
