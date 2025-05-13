Clark County Sets 15 MPH Speed Cap, Helmet Rules for E-Bikes Starting May 21

Commissioner Justin Jones emphasized the importance of clear guidelines for enforcement, stating, "One of the reasons why we are going down this pathway is for our law enforcement partners, particularly with our Clark County police, park police, and metro, who needed very clear guidelines so that they could enforce them."

The ordinance also reflects community input. An avid e-bike rider, James Zachman expressed concerns about the initial proposal to ban Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes from county parks. In response, the final ordinance permits these classes of e-bikes in parks, provided they adhere to the 15 mph speed limit. Zachman acknowledged the county's responsiveness, saying, "I'm glad that they took my comments into consideration. I can tell from reading what they've changed here that their staff definitely did some homework on it."

The county plans to install signage informing riders of the new regulations to promote awareness. Residents can report violations by calling 311 or submitting an online report. The complete ordinance and additional resources are available on the Clark County website.