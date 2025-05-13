Blake Shelton’s Brother Richie: The Untold Story

Blake Shelton is a household name, especially in the world of country music. Shelton is a singer, songwriter, television producer, and TV personality known for his role as a judge and coach on The Voice. Blake is best known for songs such as "God's Country" and "Ol' Red." This mega superstar has 28 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, 20 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, and eight GRAMMY nominations.

Blake Shelton was born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma, to his hairdresser mother, Dorothy Shackelford, and used-car dealer father Richard "Dick" Shelton. He has a sister, Endy, and a late brother, Richie, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 24. Blake says that Richie's love of music greatly influenced Shelton's career as a country star and, to this day, Shelton honors Richie with heartfelt tributes and songs dedicated to him.

Who Was Richie Shelton?

Richie Shelton was born on July 6, 1966. Richie's father was Ronnie Musgrove, Dorothy's first husband, and in 1972, Dorothy married Richard Shelton and had their daughter Endy that same year, and then Blake in 1976. Blake remembers his father taking Richie in as his son, and Richie considered Dick Shelton to be his dad.

Richie was a lover of music, especially country music. Blake remembers his big brother blasting music from his car stereo and playing records in his bedroom across the hall from Blake's. When Blake was only 14 and Richie was 24, Blake's older brother was killed in a car accident. The death of Richie had a profound and profoundly devastating impact on the Shelton family.

Blake Shelton's Family Tragedy

In 1990, Richie Shelton was riding as a passenger in a car allegedly driven by his girlfriend when she accidentally slammed into the back of a school bus that was stopped and picking up students. Richie, his girlfriend, and her 3-year-old son all died as a result of the accident. The Sheltons reeled from the shock.

In a 2018 interview with Cowboys & Indians magazine, Blake said, "My brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him," he explained. "I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to, and be into the things he was into. So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I'm still not over it. I'm just used to it."

How Richie Influenced Blake's Love of Music

According to People magazine, Blake said in a 2014 interview with 60 Minutes about Richie, "His bedroom was right across the hallway from mine when I was little. And he was listening to Hank Williams, Jr. or Waylon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, or Bob Seger. I just, whatever was popular really, Richie loved all music. And I would be sitting there going, 'Man, that guy's my hero. That's the coolest guy. He's my big brother.'"

After Richie's death, the family gave Blake Richie's record collection. Blake felt that was one of the ways he could get closer to his brother, listening to the record albums over and over again.

How Blake Honors and Keeps Richie's Memory Alive

From the TODAY online source, on the 25th anniversary of Richie's death, Blake sent a tweet to his then-Twitter account, "Wow … 25 years ago today we lost my brother Richie Shelton. He's still my hero, going strong. Wish everyone could've known him." In 2017, Blake sent a tweet, "Lost my brother 27 years ago today." "I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever... Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it ... We still miss you Richie!"

Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever... Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it... We still miss you Richie!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 13, 2017

In 2011, Blake and his then-wife Miranda Lambert wrote a single called "Over You." Lambert felt how deeply saddened Blake was by the loss of his big brother and suggested it might be cathartic to write a song about Blake's deep feelings about this loss.

Blake agreed to co-write the song with Miranda Lambert, and this emotional and moving song won the Country Music Association and American Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition, "Over You" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Lambert reminisced about how the song had helped to heal the family, especially Blake.

In 2023, Blake Shelton received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Blake's family, including his mother Dorothy, his sister, her husband, and their two kids, attended the ceremony. Blake's wife, pop star Gwen Stefani, and her three children were also by Blake's side when he received the honorary star.

According to American Songwriter, Blake said this mother that he wished his big brother Richie could see him now with all his success. His mother suggested dedicating this ceremony to Richie, and Blake did so with this statement: "I dedicated this star to my brother Richie, who I wish was here to celebrate this with."

Richie Shelton: Gone But Never Forgotten