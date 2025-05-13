A’s Team Up with FOX5 Las Vegas to Show Games Starting 2025

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Zack Gelof #20 of the Oakland Athletics and teammates wave to the crowd after they beat the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. Today will be the final Athletics game played at the Coliseum.

The Athletics have announced a new broadcast partnership with KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). The partnership will bring select games to local fans as the team prepares to relocate to Las Vegas.

Starting this season, FOX5 will simulcast 15 A's games produced by NBC Sports California, with broadcasts also available on SSSEN. In addition to game coverage, FOX5 will air a weekly show featuring A's news, analysis, interviews, and features, hosted by Kevin Bolinger and Mike Davis.

SSSEN, in partnership with FOX5, serves as the official broadcast partner for several local sports teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Athletics, NBA G League Ignite, Las Vegas Aviators, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Vegas Thrill, Las Vegas Lights FC, and the Tahoe Knight Monsters. It hosts over 450 live sporting events each year.