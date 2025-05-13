A’s Team Up with FOX5 Las Vegas to Show Games Starting 2025
The Athletics have announced a new broadcast partnership with KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). The partnership will bring select games to local fans as the team prepares to relocate to Las Vegas.
Starting this season, FOX5 will simulcast 15 A's games produced by NBC Sports California, with broadcasts also available on SSSEN. In addition to game coverage, FOX5 will air a weekly show featuring A's news, analysis, interviews, and features, hosted by Kevin Bolinger and Mike Davis.
SSSEN, in partnership with FOX5, serves as the official broadcast partner for several local sports teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Athletics, NBA G League Ignite, Las Vegas Aviators, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Vegas Thrill, Las Vegas Lights FC, and the Tahoe Knight Monsters. It hosts over 450 live sporting events each year.
The Athletics play home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. The Athletics are scheduled to move to a new, state of the art 33,000 seat ballpark in Las Vegas by 2028! This partnership is a huge step in connecting the team with its future fan base.