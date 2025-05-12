Parker McCollum Drops ‘Big Sky’ Single, New Album Coming in June

Parker McCollum is gearing up for a landmark summer with the release of his fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, set to drop on June 27. Just days ahead of his performance at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8 — streamed live on Prime Video from The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas — McCollum released a new single, "Big Sky," on May 7. The track introduces fans to the emotionally rich, storytelling approach that defines the upcoming album.

"It is the best thing I've ever done," McCollum shared. "This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to."

With songs like "What Kinda Man" and "Hope That I'm Enough" already launching the singer-songwriter's notoriety, McCollum has been on a trajectory to evolve his sound and express more of himself. "Big Sky" celebrates wanderlust, capturing the feelings of holding onto freedom, heartbreak, and carrying the weight of fleeing from law enforcement and lost love. Musically, the track channels a Tom Petty-esque energy with its carefree beat and introspective lyrics.

"I was 22 years old, and I wrote that record in my apartment in Austin," McCollum recently recalled during a live performance, referencing his 2015 debut The Limestone Kid. "I've put out three studio albums since that record—and everybody always says, 'Man, love The Limestone Kid.' So this album that's coming out this summer, it's not The Limestone Kid, but it's probably as close as I'm ever going to get...You gotta listen top to bottom...I really hope you guys love it."