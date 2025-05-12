Great Northwest Country Fest Brings Free Family Fun and Live Country Music to Lone Mountain [Gallery]

It's rare when things are truly "free."

But, The Great Northwest Country Fest is a symbol of the beauty behind Las Vegas' community.

The Great Northwest Country happened on Saturday at the stunning Lone Mountain Equestrian Park. This festival had free admission and other free perks, but what was the catch? The festival solely aimed to bring together the community.

Upon arrival, attendees were greeted with country music mixes and the wafting scent of free BBQ. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the park turned into a sea of people lying on the grass, sitting in lawn chairs or partaking in the activities around the park.

There was a "kids corral" zone packed with a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, barrel racing and more.

Country Stars Perform at Great Northwest Country Fest

The live music lineup showcased rising stars in country music. Stephen Wesley & Friends opened the show with a mix of nostalgic covers and heartfelt originals. Chase McDanel followed with a soulful set that had the crowd swaying to his syrupy-smooth vocals and poignant lyrics.

The night hit its peak with Tigirlily Gold, whose powerhouse performance included fan-favorites like “I Tried a Ring On”—fresh off their ACMs appearance—as well as hits like “Shoot Tequila.” Their setlist also featured unexpected and fun covers, including “Bleeding Love” and “Man in the Mirror.”

This festival is another reminder to why Las Vegas is beautiful. Thank you to Clark County Commissioners April Becker and Marilyn Kirkpatrick for allowing us to be part of the incredible event!

“Lone Mountain Equestrian Park is a jewel located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, and we encourage families, kids and country music lovers of all ages to join us for this fun event,” said Commissioner Becker, whose Commission District C includes the park.

“This is a very popular event that has something for everyone to enjoy,” said Commissioner Kirkpatrick, whose Commission District B includes part of the northwest valley. “It features great food and music, and it celebrates the rural lifestyle that’s alive and well throughout Clark County.”

This festival has become a tradition for the Lone Mountain community. For more information about other county events, click here.

Scroll down to see the meet-and-greet photos and other photos of the festival!

GALLERY OF FESTIVAL

A hot and beautiful day at Lone Mountain Equistrian Park. We love being in the community and meeting people. We're proud that we're LIVE AND LOCAL. If you've been to one of our remotes then you may have met Country Kam. We make it a mission to stand out! This is why we love giving away our "famous" neon t-shirts. Shawn Stevens and a lovely fan. (right to left) A shoutout to the band who performed through the heat!

Chase McDaniel - Meet-and-Greet Session

Tigirlily Gold Meet-and-Greet Session