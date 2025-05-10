This Day in Country History: May 10

Highlights from May 10 in past years include mega country star Carrie Underwood's induction as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and Lee Greenwood's exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This day has also witnessed memorable country music festivals, honors and awards, and industry changes in the country music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

2008: Country star and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Garth Brooks presented the Opry Member Award to Underwood to a sold-out audience. Today, Carrie Underwood has numerous awards from the Recording Academy, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music, as well as People's Choice awards.

2013: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville unveiled an exhibit dedicated to legendary country singer Lee Greenwood, Lee Greenwood: American Patriot, showcasing some of Greenwood's stage costumes and artifacts he accumulated over his 50-year musical career.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts help those in need, and country artists are often honored at these events:

2016: The Peach Pickers band, with members Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, and Rhett Akins, performed at the Hyman auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Proceeds from this benefit went to the nonprofit Georgia Music Foundation.

2024: Blake Shelton was honored at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This benefit was for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which provides research and educational support for those affected by brain disorders.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Texas to Georgia, May 10 has hosted thrilling festivals and extraordinary performances:

2012: Country music queen Loretta Lynn brought actress Zoey Deschanel to the stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium to sing "Coal Miner's Daughter" as a duet. Lynn picked the actress to play her in a musical adaptation of the movie of the same name.

2024: Headliners at the Big As Texas Music Festival in Conroe, Texas, on May 10 included Thomas Rhett, Clay Walker, and Colt Ford. Fans also enjoyed performances from Chase Matthew, Corey Kent, and Maddie & Tae.

2024: In Rome, Georgia, headliners at the Rock the Country festival included Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson, and Gavin Adcock. The always controversial country/rock star Kid Rock also performed at this show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Historically, May has seen artists change record labels as their music evolves and others establish brand partnerships:

2007: At a news conference held at the Country Music Hall of Fame, singer Trisha Yearwood announced she was changing record labels and signing with Big Machine Records.

2017: King of Country star George Strait boosted his income by partnering with Código 1530, a maker of premium tequila, and on May 10, he held a private tasting at Studio A on Music Row in Nashville. Strait said he just wanted to do something fun while making money, which this partnership enabled.