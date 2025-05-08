Judd Family Documentary Coming to Lifetime May 10

Lifetime is about to debut a four-part documentary titled The Judd Family: Truth Be Told on May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This documentary was directed and executive-produced by Alexandra Dean.

Naomi and Wynonna were a famous duo, The Judds, who had a successful run throughout the 1980s, with 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Their biggest hits are "Love Can Build a Bridge" and "Why Not Me." They also won five Grammy Awards and nine CMA Awards, despite Naomi's health problems ending their career. Wynonna then moved on to a successful solo career with songs like "No One Else on Earth" and "Tell Me Why." Ashley Judd had a successful acting career in film and television.

The documentary features interviews with Reba McEntire and music producer Don Potter, plus unreleased songs by The Judds. The trailer contains memorable footage of Naomi and Wynonna from when they were younger and their own country music legends.

Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30, 2022, one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ashley Judd publicly tied her mother's death to her history of mental illness and events.