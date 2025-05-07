Backstage Country
Blake Shelton Gets 30th No. 1 Hit with ‘Texas’, New Album Drops May 9

Jennifer Eggleston
Blake Shelton hosts Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country music star Blake Shelton is set to release his new album, For Recreational Use Only, on May 9. This marks his first solo project since 2021's Body Language. The 12-track album features collaborations with Gwen Stefani, John Anderson, Craig Morgan, and the Swon Brothers. The lead single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," is already available for listening and has been praised for its energetic, traditional country sound.

Shelton expressed his excitement about the new music, stating, "It's been a few years since I've had a solo No. 1 single, and I'm super fired up about this one. I had no idea if 'Texas' would be a number one song, but the first time I heard it, I knew that it was something different, and it sounded like nothing else I'd ever done before."

Shelton shared his career achievements: "I've always been a nerd for stats and things like that in country music. I'm always looking up artists' stats, whether it's Ronnie Milsap or Alabama or George Strait or Reba, and just to see how many albums they've sold or how many No. 1 songs they've had. Because of that, the idea of me having 30 No. 1 singles, it blows my mind. I can't even wrap my head around it because I know how long it takes to get there, how hard it is, and how blessed and lucky you must be to get here."

In addition to his music, Shelton also appears in CBS's upcoming singing competition series, The Road, which will air in the fall of 2025. Still, he's leaving the door open for future opportunities with The Voice. Shelton is on the road meeting fans and sharing the music he loves with fans across the country with a uniquely country flair.

