North Las Vegas Unites Around Schuster Family After Devastating House Fire

The North Las Vegas community is coming together to support the Schuster family, a devoted public service household now facing an unimaginable recovery. Scott Schuster, a firefighter, and his wife, Chelsea, a long-time child welfare advocate, are widely known for their dedication to helping others. Today, they need that same compassion as they start to navigate and rebuild their lives after a very tragic house fire that caused significant injuries to Chelsea and their young daughter, Addison.

Chelsea and Addison are both currently in the hospital due to severe burn injuries. The path to healing will take some time and involve multiple surgeries, skin grafts, physical therapy, and eventually much emotional healing. The healing process is expected to take four to six weeks or longer, which will cause a significant financial and emotional burden for this family. While they do their best to heal, the community has a chance to help bear that burden.

The Southern Nevada Burn Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to support the Schuster family's medical and rehabilitation needs. Donations can be made through the foundation's official website; every contribution, large or small, will help provide critical support. For those unable to give financially, sharing the fundraising link and spreading awareness through social media or local networks is another powerful way to help.

“They're going to have a long road of recovery, and every dollar counts. “Right now I'm asking to help one of our fellow brother firefighters to recoup some of the funds that they're going to need for after the fire is out,” said Armington, a fellow firefighter rallying support.