Kacey Musgraves Signs With Lost Highway Records, Plans World Tour

Kacey Musgraves has officially reunited with Lost Highway Records. This established country label first signed the artist in 2011, so this is a significant homecoming for one of the most genre-defying voices in country music. Musgraves released a cover of Hank Williams' "Lost Highway" to celebrate her reunion with the label and teased her new music that embraces the elements of traditional country, in a modern production style, with contemporary components.

While the formal album hasn't been confirmed, fans are still waiting patiently for the next move for Musgraves who, in 2025 at the Grammy Awards, won Best Country Song in addition to a slew of subsequent nominations for her latest effort, Deeper Well. Musgraves said she never truly left Lost Highway, viewing it as a creative home.

"Lost Highway's been found," she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. She described her new chapter with the label as a "true passion project" and emphasized the freedom it gives her to pursue music on her own terms. She is collaborating again with longtime producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, continuing the creative partnership that helped define her earlier work.