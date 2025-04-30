Project H2O: Donate Bottled Water to Help Save Lives in Las Vegas This Summer
Project H2O is proudly sponsored by Port of Subs, with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas!
This summer, a simple case of water could save a life. We’re teaming up with The Salvation Army to help keep Southern Nevada safe and hydrated through the brutal summer months.
Join us for Project: H2O, proudly sponsored by Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas!
Here’s how you can make a difference:
- Donate unopened cases of bottled water — any brand, any size — and help keep Las Vegas strong and hydrated right to our studios.
Where to Donate:
📍Our Studios - Beasley Media Group
2920 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to Noon
Donation Rewards:
🎟️ Donate 5 cases or more — receive a FREE lunch for two from Port of Subs!
🎟️ Donate 25 cases or more from your workplace — win a 6-foot sub to share with the whole office!
Project H2O, sponsored by Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas, wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our Pallet Challenge Heroes: Cameron Law, Meineke, Shook & Stone and Centennial Subaru.
These community champions have each stepped up in a huge way — donating an entire pallet of bottled water to help save lives this summer. Each pallet represents hope, relief, and survival for many who are facing the brutal Las Vegas heat.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being true heroes. Your kindness and leadership are making a real, lasting difference.