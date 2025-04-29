Andie Summers Show’s “Crown Her In Carats”

Backstage Country
Donnie Black
Mother's Day is just around the corner and we want to celebrate the queens!

The Andie Summers Show wants you to nominate the mom in your life below and tell us why she is the best!

We will take your "Mom-inations" and one lucky mom will win a $20,000 diamond ring! No, that is not a typo. A $20,000 diamond ring!

Thanks to our friend Kelsey Hart & Curb Records!

Contest Rules

Mother's Day
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
