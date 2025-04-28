Warren Zeiders Stops Florida Show After Dealing With Problem Fan

Backstage Country
Recently, while singing "Love in Letting Go" from his album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal onstage in St. Augustine, Florida, country artist Warren Zeiders confronted a misbehaving fan who was making an obscene gesture Zeiders saw from the stage. During the performance, he stopped singing and called the behavior out. "You wanna flip me off again a--hole? I'll get you kicked out of the f--king show." He continued with, "F--k me? F--k you" before finishing the song's final lines.

Following the song, Zeiders continued to express his frustration, stating, "Sorry your wife likes my f--king show and you don't."During the engagement, at one point, security escorted the fan out of the venue, and the show paused for a short amount of time. 

Despite the altercation gaining attention on social media, Zeiders has not publicly commented on the incident. Known for hits like "Pretty Little Poison," he continues to solidify his presence in the country music scene.

@kayleo Don’t mess with WARREN! True PA man at heart! 😂 #warrenzeiders #zaddy#staugustinefl#fyp #foryoupage #2025 @Warren Zeiders ♬ original sound - Kay23

This all took place during Zeiders' 2025 Relapse Tour, promoting his album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal, released on Warner Records on Mar. 14. The tour includes upcoming shows in Baltimore and New Jersey on May 1, Pittsburgh on May 15, and Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 22.

