Vegas Concert Tickets Run Up to 23% Higher Than Other Cities Thanks to Extra Fees

Las Vegas concertgoers are facing steeper prices than fans in other cities, due in large part to a combination of venue-related fees and state taxes. The Federal Trade Commission's newly passed “junk fees rule” is designed to combat such pricing practices by requiring all mandatory fees to be disclosed upfront.

For Kendrick Lamar's upcoming show, for instance, ticket buyers in Las Vegas see add-ons like a $101.05 service fee, a $13 order-processing fee, an $8 facility charge, and a $34.20 live entertainment tax. Despite a base ticket price of $7.50 lower than in Los Angeles, the total cost is 8.77% higher in Vegas.

The live entertainment tax applies to venues with a capacity of 200 or larger and will be directed to pay for public services, such as education and health care. To the extent applicable, the service and facility fees will allow the venue to support its operating and maintenance ability, while the order-processing fee will support its booking and customer service framework. While these layers of fees are typically present, they are drawing attention from both consumers and regulators.

“Consumers absolutely hate these types of hidden fees,” Neama Rahmani, CEO of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in a recent interview. “Most of them think it's a scam because they're being advertised one price and then when they go to check out online through the Ticketmaster app or through their browser, the price is significantly higher.”