This Day in Country History: April 25

April 25 saw some big winners at the 25th Academy of Country Music Awards, including George Strait and Clint Black. There were also benefit concerts and a Country Music Marathon featuring several industry stars on this day over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The ACM Awards were held on April 25, 1990, in the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Winners at this annual event included:

1990: George Strait won Entertainer of the Year, Clint Black was named Top Male Vocalist of the Year, and Kathy Mattea won the Top Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Cultural Milestones

From major music festivals to a guitar gallery opening and benefit concerts, April 25 has seen several milestones:

2015: Country stars Alison Krauss, Lucinda Williams, and Dan Zane performed at the Lead Belly 125: A Tribute to an American Songster at the Kennedy Center in New York City. This was a tribute to the legendary William Ledbetter, Lead Belly, known for his contributions to the folk, blues, and country music industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several artists gave memorable performances on April 25:

2015: The Stagecoach Music Festival was held in Indio, California. Mega superstars such as Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Ellie King, and Bailey Zimmerman thrilled crowds at this annual festival.

