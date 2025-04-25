Country Stars Jelly Roll and Shaboozey Join Forces on New Track ‘Amen’ for Deluxe Album

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey are joining forces for a genre-blending new single titled "Amen," releasing today. The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Shaboozey's acclaimed album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. The expanded release, titled Where I've Been, It's Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition, includes six new tracks and features collaborations with artists such as Sierra Ferrell and Myles Smith.

The announcement of the duet came via an Instagram video on Apr. 23, where both artists were seen dancing to the track and sharing laughs. Fans quickly took to social media with praise: "This is already a banger!" one wrote, while another added, "Maannnnne this is fire." The song's uplifting message, catchy rhythm, and themes of struggle and support reflect the personal styles and shared values of both musicians.

Jelly Roll, who welcomed Shaboozey onstage during his Beautifully Broken tour, has frequently praised the rising star's presence and artistry. "There are many things I could tell you about Shaboozey. He's innovative. He's honest. He's charismatic and charming in a way that's real. There's something about him that makes you just happy he's there," Jelly Roll told Time magazine in an October 2024 interview.