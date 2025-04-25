$50M Bottled Blonde to Launch Massive Three-Story Sports Bar, Nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

Bottled Blonde is planning a brand new, expansive venue on the Las Vegas Strip that will offer an electrifying culinary, sports viewing, and nightlife experience across three different levels. The 20,000-square-foot new venue will be located on the southeast corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard near Horseshoe Las Vegas. It will come with a 38-foot LED wall, more than 40 HD TVs, and several 360-degree bar experiences, all constructed to maximize engagement from game day to last call.

Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), the company behind the project, initially announced the Las Vegas expansion in February 2023. The concept draws inspiration from successful Bottled Blonde locations in Dallas and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to EEG co-owner Les Corieri, the venue has been in development for several years and is a strategic addition to one of the city's most iconic intersections.

"This project has been years in the making, and we're proud to unveil something this dynamic in such an iconic location," Corieri said in a statement. "We've created a venue where guests can go from burgers and beer to bottle service and beats without missing a step."