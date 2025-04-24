Jelly Roll Becomes First Artist-in-Residence on American Idol

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, made history as the first-ever artist-in-residence for Season 23 of American Idol, following the reopening of America after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jelly Roll got on the show by performing as a guest spot and had parts as a mentor through the past seasons of American Idol.

Jelly Roll spoke about his journey to American Idol on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast: "I had been a fan of the show, so I was always tuned in, sung at a couple of the finales, and I was there for the Iam Tongi season, and so that's how I got the mentorship job was just being a fan. And I did so good they called and was like, 'I know this sounds crazy, but we want to create a position where you do that the whole season.'"

In his new role, Jelly Roll has been actively mentoring contestants throughout the season. One of the highlights of his time in that position was a duet with Christian artist Brandon Lake on Easter Sunday, singing "Hard Fought Hallelujah," which connected with people and got a standing ovation and accolades.

There was also Carrie Underwood, winner of American Idol and current judge, who sang "How Great Thou Art" during the Easter special, and was also impactful.