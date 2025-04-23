CBS Kicks Off New Music Competition ‘The Road’ with Keith Urban and Blake Shelton

Keith Urban will headline CBS's new music competition series, The Road, which will debut in Fall 2025. The Road is produced by Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser, and will give fans a sneak peek into the lives of touring musicians.

In The Road, Urban will perform in venues across the U.S., with new artists opening for Urban. Audience members will influence which performers continue on the tour to the next city.

Reflecting on his early career, Urban stated, "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So, I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists. Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance, or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love. It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

Special performances for the series will be filmed in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, including stops at Tannahill's Tavern in Fort Worth, The Factory in Dallas, Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.