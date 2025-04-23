Brad Paisley Pulls in $225K at Comedy Show, Plans Tour to Showcase New Artists

Brad Paisley has raised $225,000 for his food charity, The Store, over the past two years. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, founded it to help low-income families. He also shared plans for the Truck Still Works World Tour starting in May. It will boost rising musicians as opening acts and emphasize the importance of mentoring.

Recently, at the Groceries With Dignity, Comedy Without event at Zaines Comedy Club in Nashville, Paisley teamed up with local TV weatherman Lelan Statom, and the pair mixed music with laughs. Paisley played guitar and joked about the weather while Statom added well-timed sound bites.

"Every ticket purchased directly supports The Store's mission — because (The Store) feeds the body, heart, and spirit," said organizers to Knox News.

This marks year three for the benefit show. The money goes to the free grocery market that Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley started in 2020 to help those in need and promote their dignity and well-being by letting them select their own groceries.

"I'm thrilled to be able to do that," Paisley said to Country Now about featuring new artists on his upcoming Truck Still Works World Tour. "To me, it's like there's a real emerging crop of super talented people that have bridged this."

Fans can buy tickets for the 16-stop tour. From May 21 to August 8, shows will light up venues across America, and fresh faces will get a chance on stage.