Drake Milligan Set for Massive 40-Show Run Across Three Continents in 2025

Country music star Drake Milligan is the newest MusicRow Next Big Thing artist, and he's planning a tour called Drake Milligan in Concert. It spans 40 dates from April 25 to November 21.

Starting at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, the tour winds through several states and jumps overseas. The schedule takes him through four Canadian regions and five European nations.

The Texas singer joins Luke Bryan for performances on May 29 in Bethel, New York, on May 30 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8. They'll perform at venues in South Carolina and Alabama as well.

Later, Lainey Wilson teams up with Milligan for several Texas shows in September and October. He'll also share stages with Bryan and Wilson during shows across the globe.

European shows take place at Norway's wild Countryfestivalen Seljord, Sweden's historic Lisenberg grounds, the Tavastia Club in Finland, Volkfest in Germany, and Leicestershire's Long Road Festival in the UK. The final show lands at the Grizzly Rose in Denver.

On his Facebook page, Drake Milligan said, "This year's gonna be one for the books — I'm hittin' the road headlining my own shows AND getting to open up for some country legends ... Can't wait to see y'all out there!"

Select shows offer VIP packages with early entry and private acoustic sets. Some dates offer a Q&A session with Milligan, and tickets sell through local box offices and Milligan's tour website.