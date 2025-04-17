Patsy Cline’s Lost Recordings Discovered: 15 Unheard Songs Now Available

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 22: Wynonna performs onstage during Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline at Ryman Auditorium on April 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patsy Cline’s unmistakable voice forever changed the landscape of commercial music—and now, 62 years after her passing, fans are gifted with 15 never-before-heard tracks that bring her spirit back to life.

According to People Magazine, a limited-edition two-LP set of brand-new recordings went on sale in celebration of Record Store Day. The record is called "Imagine That: The Lost Recordings (1954-1963)." It will also be available on a two-set CD and as a digital download.

The story behind this project is quite remarkable. It was the "epic" musical treasure hunt with a team of music researchers, record producers and Julie Fudge, Patsy Cline’s daughter.

“It’s Just Like She’s Alive Again,” Patsy Cline's Daughter, Julie Fudge, Says

The team combed through early radio broadcasts, tracked down rare demo recordings, and sifted through decades-old television archives to uncover 15 previously unreleased songs. According to NBC News, 48 songs have been remastered in total.

Patsy Cline was a trailblazer who tragically died in a plane crash at 30 years old. She crossed the boundaries between country and pop music, transitioning to become a mainstream star right before her death. The Washington Post reports that in 1959, Cline was a mainstay on the TV show “Don Owens’s TV Jamboree," thanks to her rich, genre-defying vocal style.

"Her vocals had a seductive gravitas that announced a new kind of female country and western songbird, with hardly a hint of twang, which was catnip for the millions of listeners allergic if not hostile to country," The Washington Post says.

Patsy Cline Museum Closing in May

In other news, The Tennessean reports that the Patsy Cline Museum will close in May. After eight years, the Patsy Cline attraction in Nashville will shut down due to the Johnny Cash Museum expanding. The Johnny Cash Museum's expansion will include "more immersive technology and new artifacts for the first time."