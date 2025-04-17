Jelly Roll Gets Emotional as Daughter Bailee Ann Heads to Prom in Sweet Family Moment

Prom is a core memory for many parents. And for mega star Jelly Roll, he's no exception to the gushy moments of parenthood.

Over the weekend, BunnieXO, Jelly Roll's wife, posted a video on social media. The video showed Bailee Ann DeFord, Jelly Roll's daughter, getting ready for her first prom. The video was a sweet vlog that showed Bailee getting her makeup done, getting her hair curled and taking pictures with her prom group at the end -- something many of us can relate to.

Bailee's date came to the DeFord's house with roses. Bailee's dress was bright yellow, matching the "Beauty and the Beast" theme from the "promposal."

The entire family was emotional and ecstatic. Bunny sent Bailee and her date off to prom and ended the video by saying, "We did it, guys. We made prom happen."

Bailee also uploaded a TikTok to her personal account. The video shows Bailee's father bringing her roses and singing, "Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson.

Social Media Applauds Jelly Rolls' Weight Loss

Jelly Roll has also been making headlines for his incredible weight loss. On the "Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht" show last Wednesday, Jelly revealed that he's lost nearly 200 lbs

“It looks like you’ve lost a person,” said host Pat McAfee, as Jelly Roll stepped back to show off his slimmed-down look. “Congratulations,” the sports analyst said. Jelly said he started at 540 lbs. and now he's at 357 lbs.

The Today Show reports that he's embraced a healthier diet, prioritizes nutrition and focuses less alcohol. He also said his weight loss journey kicked off by running. He started slow and steady and now has a refined routine with a nutritionist.

:“... My culture on tour used to revolve around cocaine and alcohol. But now we’re all in our late 30s and 40s, so now we’re like shooting old man basketball and having lattes for lunch afterward. Yeah, dude. We’re living, man. It’s cool,” the Today Show reported.