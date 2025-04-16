Kenny Chesney Introduces Better Seats For Las Vegas Sphere Shows

Kenny Chesney is making the music even closer to fans with an upgrade to his upcoming Las Vegas residency at Sphere . The 15-show residency, starting May 22, has added 100-level reserved seating, which spares fans from entering the high-decibel Sandbar section to be near the action.

Tickets with upgraded seating are available with VIP packages. There are two VIP packages: "Live Like We Do" and "Rock Like We Do." Each VIP package offers different upgrades like premium seats, exclusive merchandise, a hotel stay, or access to pre-show events.



This residency replaces the performer's traditional summer tour, allowing the country superstar to hone in and provide an intimate, community-driven enterprise in line with his No Shoes Nation fan base. Taking cues from communities like the Parrotheads and the Deadheads, Chesney wants to build, well, not a concert so much as a place to gather — connection, nostalgia and dynamic storytelling.